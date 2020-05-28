Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have rescued 241, Kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The rescued persons include 105 women and 136 children.

The soldiers also killed 13 terrorists and recovered items such as four flags, one motorcycle, two bicycles, one amplifier and two sewing machines.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known said the soldiers from Army Super Camp 11 Gambouru under Sector 1 of Operation Lafiya Dole, killed the terrorists while on clearance operation at Mudu town in Borno State conducted on May, 24.

Enenche also said scores of terrorists met their end in their attempt to attack a military location at Banki Junction and Firgi in Bama local government area of the state.

Enenche’s statement reads: “Troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gambouru under Sector 1 of Operation Lafiya Dole, while on clearance operation on 24 May 2020 at Mudu town in Borno State neutralised 12 Boko Haram Terrorists ( BHTs). Troops also rescued 241 persons in captivity of the terrorists comprising 105 women and 136 children. Items recovered include: 4 BHT flags, 1 motorcycle, 2 bicycles, 1 amplifier and 2 sewing machines. The rescued persons have been safely evacuated from the village and are currently under medical observation, while the village has been cleared. There was no loss of life or equipment on own troops’ part.

“In the same vein, troops of 151 Battalion on 26 May 2020 successfully killed several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) including several suicide bombers, while numerous others fled with gunshot wounds. The gallant troops successfully engaged the criminal Boko Haram elements who were mounted on 10 Gun Trucks and attempted to simultaneously attack the troops’ locations at Banki Junction and Firgi in Bama LGA of Borno State under the cover of darkness. The courageous troops overpowered the terrorists with superior firepower and captured 1 Cobra Armoured Personnel Carrier, one Dushka Anti-Aircraft Gun, 1 AK 47 rifle and 1 FN rifle. Other items captured by the gallant troops include 3 hand grenades, 2 AK 47 rifle magazines, one FN rifle magazine, 78 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 25 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition from the criminals.

“Relatedly, on 24 May 2020, a prominent Boko Haram fighter, Malam Adamu Yahaya aka Saad Karami, who led the last attack on troops in Baga town and equally participated in attacks on Metele, Mairari, Bindiram, Kangarwa and Shetimari (Niger Republic) voluntarily surrendered to troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno. This was as a result of the aggressive posture of the troops and artillery bombardments of terrorists’ suspected locations around the general area.

“The Chief of Army Staff congratulates the gallant troops for their professionalism and good conduct. Equally the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the troops and encourages them to sustain the momentum of their operations towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East.”