FromMolly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said troops of Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI working alongside their counterparts from the Police and local vigilante have rescued 39 kidnapped girls from bandits at Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The girls were said to be returning from Maulud programme at Unguwar Al- Kasim village at Dandume when they were abducted by the bandits who also rustled some cows.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said the girls have since been reunited with their families and the recovered cattle handed over to the owners.

Enenche in a statement said “Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in conjunction with Police and local vigilante deployed at Dandume LGA of Katsina State received a distress call at about 11:30 PM on 19 December 2020 from locals at Mahuta village that suspected bandits were moving with unconfirmed numbers of Islamiya children mostly girls and rustled cattle. The children were returning from Maulud programme at Unguwar Al- Kasim village at Dandume. In reaction to the distress call, troops quickly mobilized to the scene, laid ambush and blocked bandits’ route along Daudawa-Kadisau and road Sheme Mairuwa and Unguwar Audu village.

“While patiently waiting for the bandits at the ambush and blocking position, troops established contact with bandits and engaged them. During the fierce battle, troops superior fire power forced bandits to abandon the children and the rustled cattle thereby forcing the bandits to flee in disarray into the forest. Troops thereafter, searched the general area and rescued the 39 kidnapped girls in addition to the recovery of 8 rustled cattle. The victims have been reunited with their families while the recovered cattle handed to the owners.

“Troops has dominated the general area with aggressive patrol to forestall further occurrence.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops and other security agencies for their sustained successes. Equally the locals and vigilantes are hereby appreciated for the cooperation in tackling the insecurity in Katsina State”.