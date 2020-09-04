The Nigerian Army has said soldiers on special security operations in Kogi and Nasarawa states have rescued 700 persons kidnapped by terrorists.

The soldiers from 177 Guards Battalion, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, and the Command Army Records (CAR), Lokoja, Kogi State, with support from local vigilance groups, were also said to have killed several of the terrorists belonging to the Darusalam group.

The terrorists operating around the Kogi-Nasarawa boundary have been terrorising motorists, villagers and other road users for over eight years before they were rooted out. The soldiers also destroyed their camp in Ittu housing over 2,000 kidnappers and Boko Haram members.

The army said about 100 persons comprising mostly women and children, were rescued and taken to Lafia. Another 180 family members of the Darusalam group were captured at Achara in Tawari Ward in Kogi State.

NYSC seeks collaboration with Army

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in the South East has called for collaboration with the Nigerian Army to achieve its mandate of entrenching mutual trust and understanding among various ethnic groups in the country.

NYSC director in charge of South East area office, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, made the call when he visited the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Lasisi Adegboye, in Enugu, Enugu State.

Ikaka, the first NYSC director in the newly area office told the GOC that he was in his office to intimate him about the new directorates in six geopolitical zones of the country, with headquarters in Enugu.

He said the area offices were aimed at decentralising the operation of the organisation, making monitoring and supervision effective: “I am here to appreciate you (GOC) and your men for the support you have rendered to the NYSC. We have come a long way and I am here to further strengthen our relationship. The NYSC is a baby of the Army and so, at any point in time, we call on the Army.

“We are also here is to inform you that we have an expanded structure in NYSC. Before now we didn’t have area directorates. This is a new development, which has brought expansion. Just like in other zones, the one for South East is here in Enugu and the office has taken off fully.”

The GOC noted the important roles the NYSC played in entrenching peaceful coexistence in the country, assuring them of the continuous support of the division.

Army presents 3-bedroom bungalow to 85-year-old Warrant Officer

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Burata, has presented a three-bedroom bungalow to 85-year-old retired Warrant Officer from the Nigerian Army, Paul Ojo.

The bungalow, located at Number 26, Yakowa Street, Anguwan Galadima, Kaduna, was presented to the war veteran by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army, on behalf of the army chief.

Ojo, with army number Ex-63NA/8725 was evicted from his two-bedroom apartment at L2 KASUPDA Quarters, Kabala Costain, Kaduna, on August 17, 2020, by operatives of Kaduna State Government.

Following the eviction, the retired soldier appealed to the army chief for help. Upon receiving the appeal, Buratai was said to have directed that a befitting house be constructed and presented to the veteran. Buratai said the presentation “is in line with my vision to uplift the living standard of serving and retired army personnel.”

RSM convention holds September 6-11

The annual convention for Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) of the Nigerian Army holds from September 6 to 11, 2020. The event, scheduled to take place in Owerri, Imo State, has the theme “Regimentation as an Instrument of Professionalism: The Role of the RSM.”

RSMs from all the units, formations, commands and the army headquarters are expected to attend the weeklong event to be witnessed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, and top army officers.

Buratai launches project at Army University, Biu

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has commended the management of the Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB), Borno State, for infrastructure development at the institution.

He also commended the intervention of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund), Zenith Bank and Total Nigeria Ltd for providing two faculty complexes, construction and equipping of the university’s ICT centre and the establishment of a health centre.

The army chief gave the commendation at the inauguration of some projects at the institution. The projects included 8.5-kilometre perimeter fence, 10 units of four-bedroom terrace duplexes as senior staff quarters, Faculty of Arts complex and Faculty of Social Sciences complex.

Also launched were the ICT centre, the Maternal and Child Referral Centre and lecture theatre.

Buratai, who acknowledged the contributions of various governmental and non-governmental organisations in fast-tracking the development of the institution, said the university has witnessed tremendous development in just two years of its existence. He said the Nigerian Army would continue to invest in the university.