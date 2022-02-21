From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Eight victims who were reportedly kidnapped by some suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State have been rescued by troops of military spike operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke OPWS.

According to a statement signed by Governor Samuel Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, and made available to newsmen yesterday, the rescued victims all hail from Agasha Town in Guma LGA.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Ikyur, who noted that the victims were abducted from their farms on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, explained that they were, however, rescued by OPWS troops on Saturday and have since been reunited with their families. He disclosed further that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt. Col Paul Hemba (retd) had already briefed the governor on the successful rescue operation.

The CPS further stated that there was an exchange of gunfire when the OPWS troops made contact with the kidnappers at Gbekyor, but that the troops overpowered them. He maintained that the superior fire power of the soldiers overwhelmed the kidnappers who fled in disarray, leaving behind the kidnapped victims.

Ikyur gave the names of those victims who were rescued by the soldiers to include Philip Akpage, 56-year-old, Aondokula Ijah, 30; Mrs Kwadoo Takada, 60; Mrs Kwakuma Asongu, 55; Mrs Agnes Ornguze, 54; Mrs Yanguchan Tiv, 45; Mrs Kwadoo Mtomga, 45 and Mrs Mnembe Terlumum, 30.

In another development, three mourners who were said to be returning from a burial ceremony have been reported killed by suspected herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, on Saturday.

Governor Samuel of Benue State hails from Guma Local Government area.

Confirming the killing, the CPS said the deceased met their death on their way from a burial around Iordye-Gbajimba Road, on Saturday evening.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“At about 5pm Saturday, February19, 2022, suspected Fulani gunmen killed two males and a female while returning from a burial along Iordye- Gbajimba road in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.

“The victims were riding on a motorcycle when they were ambushed and shot dead by the killer herdsmen.”

Ikyur said two of the victims died on the spot from gunshot wounds, while the other was brutally macheted to death.

He added that troops of the OPWS recovered the bodies of the victims and deposited their corpses at Gbajimba General Hospital.

“Sadly, this has been the plight of Benue indigenes in the hands of Fulani herdsmen who have invaded the state in a bid to take over our ancestral lands,” he said.

A military source from OPWS, who did not want to be mentioned, confirmed the rescue of the kidnap victims, adding that troops have rescued several kidnapped victims in Benue in the last few weeks, with the latest being the rescue of eight victims in the Agasha area of Guma LGA, on Wednesday 16, February 2022.

Contacted, the OPWS Public Relations Officer, Flying Officer Audu Husseini Katty, declined to comment on the matter, but directed newsmen to the Information Department of Defence Headquarters.

Efforts to get confirmation from the Benue State Police Command, through its Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, failed as her phone was switched off and message sent to her WhatsApp page was yet to be delivered at the time of this report.