From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Operations(DMO), said soldiers on internal security operations in Kaduna and Nassarawa States have killed two suspects kidnappers and arrested two others and recovered several weapons from them.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known, said the soldiers from Operation SAFE HAVEN

also rescued nine passengers kidnapped along the DOGON FILLI village, in JEMA’A Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to included 3 Fabricated AK 47 Riffles, one Knife, one Cutting Hoe, one Cutter, one Spanner amongst other weapons.

Onyeuko in a statement issued late Tuesday night reads; “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN sustained efforts at maintaining their mandate and ensured a hitch free and peaceful Sallah celebration. Notably on 7 and 8 July 2022, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in conjunction with Plateau State Police Command, arrested 2 x notorious kidnappers, Abdulrazaq Umar and Idris Abdullahi, at Beco Junction Heipang District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State. Suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities within Plateau and Bauchi States including the murder of Alhaji Saleh Abdulhamid (Shaba) at Ex Land Village on 22 Jun 22. Suspects further revealed one Mallam Buhari Umar as the leader of the gang. However, while enroute the criminals hideout, suspects attempted to escape and were neutralized.

Similarly, on 9 July 2022, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted a raid Operation at MAILAFIA, NISAMA, DOGON FILLI and GIDAN WAYA all in JEMA’A Local Government Area of Kaduna State and arrested 2 x Armed Robbers; Mr George Yakubu and George Joseph aged 26 and 25 years respectively. Items recovered from the suspects includes; 3 x Fabricated AK 47 Riffles, 1 x Knife, 1 x Cutting Hoe, 1 x Cutter and 1 x Spanner amongst others. Also, on the same day, troops responded to a distress call that gunmen attacked a Toyota Hummer Bus with Registration Number LFA 322 YR Nasarawa at DOGON FILLI village, JEMA’A Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Troops mobilized to the scene and rescued 9 x passengers who were held hostage.

The military high command commends troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN for their efforts and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities”.