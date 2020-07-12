Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said troops on anti banditry operations in the North-West zone of the country have rescued 3 kidnapped victims and recovered 714, cows and sheep in Zamfara and Sokoto States.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known said the soldiers from Operation HADARIN DAJI, also arrested 5 members of Yan Sakai group and a gun fabricator along Maga- Kyabu-Tadurga village road and recovered one motorcycle, ten dane guns, one catarpult and one knife, one saw,16 plugs, one axe and 3 mobile telephones.

Enenche said “In furtherance of the operational mandate to decisively stamp banditry out of North-West zone, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have neutralised scores during a daring aggressive clearance operation. On 11 July 2020, following credible intelligence that armed bandits have rustled unconfirmed number of cows around Daki Takwas and Tashar Kuturu in Anka and Talata Mafara LGAs of Zamfara State. Troops tactically deployed to the scene. Contact was made with the armed bandits. The determined troops overwhelmed the recalcitrant bandits with superior fire. During the encounter, scores were neutralised while others escaped with gun shots wounds. Troops successfully recovered 302 rustled cows and 412 sheep. Equally one empty magazine and 5 mobile phones were recovered. Efforts are ongoing to hand over the rustled animals to the owners.

“In another development, troops rescued 3 kidnapped victims in Isa LGA of Sokoto State. Also 2 other kidnapped victims were rescued by own troops at Yayi village in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State. The victims on interrogation stated that they were kidnapped on 1 June 2020. All the victims have been handed over to the Sokoto State Government.

Relatedly on 10 July 2020 while on patrol, troops arrested 5 members of Yan Sakai group and a gun fabricator along Maga- Kyabu-Tadurga village road. Items recovered include one motorcycle, 10 dane guns, one catarpult and one knife. Others were one saw,16 plugs, one axe and 3 mobile phones.

“The Military High Command has commended the troops for their dedication and unwavering commitment and urges them to remain committed and sustain the onslaught against the enemies of our country.