Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian military’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on the counter-insurgency war in the North-East have killed two people and wounded several terrorists who tried to attack a military base at Gamboru in Borno State.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure, said the soldiers from 3 Battalion/Quick Response Force Army Super Camp 11, while on aggressive operations, also recovered several arms, ammunition, and equipment from the terrorists.

Onyeuko said in a statement:

“In continuation of the ongoing robust/aggressive operations in the North-East Theatre of Operation, the gallant troops of 3 Battalion/Quick Response Force Army Super Camp 11, Gamboru in Borno State on targeted patrol, had yet another fierce encounter with some Boko Haram/ISWAP marauders in a convoy of seven gun trucks and many motorcycles approaching the battalion’s location at about 18:00 hours on the 7th of April 2020.

“Consequently, the criminals were overpowered after which they took to their heals. They were aggressively pursued up to Wurge axis by the gallant troops/the Quick Response Force.

“The fierce firefight led to the death of two terrorists an unconfirmed number were wounded. Additionally, Three (3) Gun Trucks, Two (2) Anti Aircraft Guns, Two (2) AK 47 Rifles, One (1) HK 21 Rifle and One Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube were abandoned by the terrorists and recovered by the troops. Other items recovered are – Multi-Links, Ten (10) 1.5 MM Ammunition, Two (2) Magazines and a Bluetooth Speaker with Boko Haram Terrorists’ victory song.

“No soldier lost his life or wounded, and no equipment was lost during the battle.

“It would be recalled that just yesterday the 6th of April 2020, combined troops of 403 Special Forces Brigade Baga and Niger Republic troops assisted by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE decisively pounded some Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals at Kure village along Tumbun Rago and Tumbun Fulani general areas of Borno State leading to the death of One (1) terrorist and the recovery of One (1) AK 47 Rifle, a Gun Truck, Anti-Aircraft and Light Machine Guns among others.

“Members of the public are again requested to continue to cooperate and support the military and other security agencies with credible information in order to speed up the final defeat of terrorism/terrorists in Nigeria.”