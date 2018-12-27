The Army urged the people within the affected areas not to panic as the massive deployment of soldiers was to check the activities of hoodlums in the areas.

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Ondo State, have commenced a three-day intensive clearance operation to flush out kidnappers and other criminals in Owo and Ose local government areas of the state.

The areas are notorious for various nefarious activities such as collection of ransoms from kidnap victims, rape and other sundry crimes.

The operation according to the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Ojo Adenegan, was aimed at ensuring the safety of travelers along Owo and Ose roads.

Adenegan added that the operation was also aimed at complementing the ongoing efforts of the joint security agencies in the state to curtail the activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements.

He said: “You will recall that some kidnap victims were released a few days back after a shoot-out with some of the kidnappers and also the arrest of two suspects who are currently undergoing interrogation.”

He assured that the effort of the security agencies would also create conducive environment for the communities to carry out their legitimate activities.

According to him, all useful information on the movements of the kidnappers and their collaborators should be forwarded to the Nigerian army through emergency numbers: 09030002151 and 09030002161