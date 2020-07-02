TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, Tukur Buratai, has said that the Nigerian Army has placed priority on the welfare of its personnel for efficient performance.

Lieutenant General Buratai stated this yesterday, during the commissioning of some projects at the 5 Battalion and 343 Artillery Regiment at Elele Cantonment.

The COAS, who spoke through the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Enugu, Major General Lasisi Adegoye, noted the impressive performance of the officers and men of the Elele Cantonment.

Buratai noted that, with improved welfare for the soldiers, it would make the personnel to carry out their jobs effectively without any distraction.

He said: “Welfare of the troops is very important to the Nigerian Army. We place priority on the welfare of our personnel because that will motivate them to concentrate and improve their performance”.

Earlier in his speech, the GOC, 82 Division, Enugu, whose remark was delivered by the GOC, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Major General Felix Agugo, said the COAS has set an exemplary leadership for all personnel to emulate.

He expressed: “The Chief of Army Staff has given us an example to follow. This programme is a confirmation of his commitment to developing the Nigerian Army”.

He, however, encouraged the officers and men of the Nigerian Army to seek ways to do things that would help not just to fulfill their professional career, but maintain their integrity of the military.

Also, he commended them for their contributions in loyalty and commitment to defending the nation’s security and urged them to sustain it.

Earlier, Commanding Officer, 5 Battalion, Lt. Col. Samuel Agada, thanked Buratai for giving them opportunity to serve and assured of improving on their performance.