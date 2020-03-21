Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Operations said the ongoing military operations set up to wipe out bandits in the northwest part of the country have killed two bandits and recovered several arms and ammunitions from them at Bindim and Koli towns of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Brigadier General Benard Onyeuka, made this known in a statement.

The statement reads “Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI acting on credible intelligence invalidates 2 bandits in Bindim and Koli towns of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The successful operation led to the recovery of 17 Rounds of 7.62 mm of AK 47 and 1 Motor Cycle.

“In the same vein, Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI while on patrol at Gando, rescued 7 males and 2 females kidnapped by bandits. The victims have been handed over to their families. Also, about 42 cattles and 38 sheep were recovered. Troops are currently dominating the area with patrols which have helped to build the confidence of locals.”

It noted further that “Similarly, Troops of Operation of HADARIN DAJI on 19 March 2020 responded to a distress call on the movement of bandits with rustled animals within Gurbin Magarya, Kwari and Garin Gado villages of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State. In the course of the operation, 24 bandits were killed in action, 4 AK 47 rifles, 2 locally made pistols and 3 Dane guns were recovered.

“The General public is hereby encouraged to provide credible information to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, just as the Nigerian military and other security agencies remain resolute to the conduct of operation towards the security of lives and properties in line with the vision of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin”.