(Daily Mail)

Rockets have been fired near the US Embassy in Baghdad and a military airbase housing American troops.

At least two rockets landed near the embassy, which is located in the security-tight Green Zone, according to Sky News Arabia.

It also reported that security at the embassy’s perimeter was stepped up after the rockets fell. Earlier this week, pro-Iran protesters stormed the US embassy in a siege that lasted just over a day.

Another three rockets were fired at Balad Airbase housing American troops, about 50 miles north of the city, according to Reuters.

Of those, two Katyusha rockets fell inside the base. It’s not clear how many US troops are being housed at the base.

A number of rockets also landed in the Al-Jadiriya neighbourhood, according to Iraq Army, although it is not clear if that was the intended target.

There have been no reports of injuries and it is not clear who fired the rockets.

