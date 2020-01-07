Chinelo Obogo and Molly Kilete, Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, yesterday, protested in Abuja over the killing of top Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike by the United States of America.

The Shi’ites led a procession from Banex, Wuse Area through some streets of Abuja carrying placards condemning the killing of General Soleimani and chanting anti-US songs and slogans like “Death To America”. They also burnt a US flag.

The IMN also demanded that the Federal Government release their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and wife, Zeenat from detention. The Shi’ites are the second largest Islamic sect and make up over 90 per cent of Iranian population. It is estimated that there are about three million Shi’ites in Nigeria. In recent years, there have been several clashes between Shi’ites and security agencies leading to deaths of both sides.

IMN’s spokesman, Ibrahim MUSA, said the protest would be staged daily, but promised it would be peaceful. He also said the protesters were not harassed by the police.

Spokesperson for the FCT Police, Anjuguri Manzah, said he was not aware of the protest.

However, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), reacting to pockets of protests in some parts of the north over the assassination of Soleimani, appealed to Muslim youths to exercise restraint.According to NSCIA, the issue between the USA and Iran can only be resolved through dialogue.

In a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Ibrahim Aselemi, the organisation urged youths not to let emotions becloud their judgment. He also aid the timing of the protest was wrong.

“We are aware of a planned peaceful protest by some Muslim youths in the country to vent their anger over the killing of Iranian top military commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. Although protests form the integral part of civil democracy all over the world, we believe that the timing is wrong,” Aselemi said.

In Plateau State, the Police has deployed its personnel to prevent the breakdown of law and order in areas where the U.S has interest.

Spokesman for the Police in the state, Terna Tyopev, said the deployment was in compliance with directives by the Inspector General of Police.

“We are serious about the directive from the IGP and that is why we have deployed our men to sensitive areas and places where the U.S. has interest. We are not taking anything to chance because the world is a global village and what happens elsewhere could have a ripple effect here. Even if anything will happen in Nigeria, we don’t want it to start from Plateau and so we have done the needful in that regard,” Tyopev said.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had placed police commands and formations nationwide on red following the killing of Soleimani which has generated tension between Washington and Tehran and in other parts of the world.

The police commanders were directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert police operative to ensure maximum surveillance.