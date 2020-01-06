Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has given reasons why it embarked on a peaceful protest in Abuja over the killing of Iran’s Military General, Qassem Soleimani by the United States military.

IMN President in charge of media, Ibrahim Musa, said the protest which was peaceful has been going on for about three days now.

He also said the group was using the opportunity of the protest to demand for the unconditional release of their leader Sheik IBRAHIM Elzazaki and his wife Zeenat who have been in detention since 2015.

Members of the group also known as the Shi’ites, had embarked on a procession around Banex plaza area of Wuse, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, sending fears to residents and business operators in the area.

The protesters carrying placards with various inscription also burnt the flag of the United States.

He said the protest which is going to be a daily affair was peaceful and did not get any harassment from the police.

When contacted the FCT police public relation officer Anjuguri Manzah, said he was not aware of the protest.