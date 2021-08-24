From Judex okoro, Calabar

A Solution-Oriented Civil Society Organisation, Solidaridad West Africa has trained some youths in the country on climate Smart and sustainable oil Palm Cultivation.

The youths are drawn from four states of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Kogi and Enugu and were trained under the National Initiative for Sustainable and Climate Smart Agriculture in Oil Palm production.

The youths numbering 48 will serve as agents in their communities to train farmers and also as enumerators.

Speaking during a workshop organised for the youths in Calabar, Solidaridad Programme Manager Oil Palm Nigeria, Kene Onukwube, said the trainees have been with them for over 18 months just as the best management practices will be brought to bear in oil palm production to boost yield and increase income for oil Palm farmers.

He said: “We are bringing together people we have coached and mentored for the past one and a half years through our agricultural academy.

“We are training some in producing oil Palm seedlings, it’s all climate Smart. We are bringing in best management practices for farmers to up their yield to at least 7.5 to 10 tonnes per hectare which before used to be 2 to 2.5 metric tonnes per hectare. The trainees will also be empowered so that during the oil Palm off season, they will also be generating income.

“For those who will benefit from Diverse Livelihood Support, we are looking at innovative horticulture where they are producing vegetables in an attractive way and modelled after the modular greenhouse type. They will do it in their own way that is sustainable, some of them will go through soil-less agriculture”, he said.

He said each of the beneficiaries will be given N150, 000 each which will be materials and cash combined, adding that they decided to anchor the programme in the International Youths Day because the beneficiaries are youths and this year’s theme dwells in innovations for transforming food systems.

He disclosed that the organisation has signed a partnership with the Cross River state government on how to train farmers and improve agricultural yields, adding that with the new partnership will be midwifed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to remain resolute and use the resources that will be given to them to multiply yields and transform the food systems.

Some of the participants expressed appreciation for the wealth of experience they have garnered stressing that they have considerably improved their yield.