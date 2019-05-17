Damilola Fatunmise

All is set for the gospel concert tagged: ‘Stand Up For Jesus’, which is scheduled to hold at RCCG (City of Joy Parish) by Oke-Ira Bridge bus stop, Ado Road, Ajah, Lagos on Sunday May 26 by 3pm.

Organised by RCCG (City of Joy Parish) in conjunction with Dominion Power Praise Ministry, the concert will feature gospel singer, Solo Urete popularly known as Jehovah Overdo, and his musical friends like Christy Tobeh, Adesanmi Michael, Obus Zalee, Dayo Dayspring, Evang. Chuks Chidube, Hezekiah Afor, Fabian Nwafor, and Liyia among others.

According to Urete, who has been doing music for the past 20 years under the tutelage of Evang. Emma Asuake, the inspiration for the concert came from the powerful praises of King David and Jehoshaphat in the Bible.

“This is the third edition this year and there are more coming since it’s a God-given vision and it’s done as the spirit leads. The concert promises to be spirit-filled because it is all about Jesus and not the A-list gospel artistes performing. There will be open heaven experiences and life changing testimonies after the event. Stand Up For Jesus is a programme that was inspired by Reinhard Bonke’s ministry and by Gods grace it will be known worldwide,” he said.