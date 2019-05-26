Damilola Fatunmise

It promises to be an entertaining and spirit-filled event today as top gospel musicians get ready to thrill guests that will converge at RCCG (City of Joy Parish) by Oke-Ira Bridge bus stop, Ado Road, Ajah, Lagos as from 3pm.

Tagged: ‘Stand Up For Jesus’ and organised by RCCG (City of Joy Parish) in conjunction with Dominion Power Praise Ministry, the gospel concert will parade talented acts like Solo Urete aka Jehovah Overdo and his musical buddies like Dayo Dayspring, Evang. Chuks Chidube, Hezekiah Afor, Fabian Nwafor, Christy Tobeh, Adesanmi Michael, Liyia and Obus Zalee among others.

“This is the third edition of the concert this year and more are coming since it’s a God-given vision and it’s done as the spirit leads. There will be open heaven experiences and life changing testimonies after the event,” Urete vows.