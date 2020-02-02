Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed the arrival of deadline-day signing Odion Ighalo to Manchester United.

The Shanghai Greenland Shenhua striker has joined the Reds, his boyhood idols, on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking after handing another new face, Bruno Fernandes, a debut against Wolves on Saturday, the boss provided more reaction to the capture of the Nigerian.

“It was very important,” Solskjaer told MUTV. “I thought, with Marcus [Rashford] out for so long, the demands on Anthony [Martial] and Mason [Greenwood] would be high. We get an experienced goalscorer, top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations last season. He’s a man with a big smile, a great personality and a big Manchester United fan.

“He’s going to savour this, enjoy this and give absolutely everything for us.”

In a separate interview with Sky Sports, Ole added: “The club has always been very good and, in Odion, we get a proper man, a great lad and a good goalscorer.

”Not only was he top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations but I know him from way back when he was in Norway 10-12 years ago. His career has developed and he gives us a different option up front.

“I’m delighted that he wanted to come for a few months on loan, from now until the end of the season. For us, it’s great to have him around and I know he’s such a Manchester United fan, he will give absolutely everything – on and off the pitch.”