Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on the process Manchester United go through when assessing the suitability of transfer targets that included Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo.

It would be recalled that United’s most recent transfer business came in the January window when they brought in Odion Ighalo on loan and sealed a permanent deal for Bruno Fernandes.

The Fernandes signing has proved to be a masterstroke from Solskjaer, with the Portuguese playmaker scoring six goals and laying on four assists in the Premier League to help United achieve a third place finish.

Solskjaer revealed to the High Performance podcast that he had a conversation with former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo about the ex-Sporting Lisbon star, with Fernandes’ personality a big factor in the move.

“You’ve got the chief scouts and the analysis that breaks it down to the minute detail,” said the United boss. “But you speak to teammates that maybe played with him for the international team. So obviously Cristiano was an easy goal for me that I managed to get through Patrice [Evra], I managed to get hold of Cristiano and his recommendation obviously stands him in good stead.