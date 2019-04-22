Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he doesn’t know whether all of his players care enough after the 4-0 hammering by Everton.

United slumped to their sixth defeat in eight games after a dismal display at Goodison Park, leaving their top-four hopes hanging by a thread ahead of home games against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Asked afterwards whether he believed his players cared enough to play for the club, Solskjaer, who said members of his squad need a “reality check” on Friday, said: “I don’t know.

“You’ve got to ask them. I’ve asked them, you’re not going get the answer from me but if you want to play at this club it has to mean more.

“We can’t change the whole squad. One step at a time.

I’m going to be successful here and there are players that won’t be part of that.”

Solskjaer apologised to United supporters who travelled to Goodison Park after they continued singing throughout the 90 minutes despite watching their biggest Premier League defeat since 2016.

The Norwegian will have to lift his players quickly with City visiting Old Trafford on Wednesday followed by a home game against Chelsea four days later.

“That’s the biggest incentive we can have, Old Trafford at home in front of our fantastic fans,” Solskjaer said.