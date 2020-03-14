Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he may look to sign Odion Ighalo permanently in the summer transfer window. The 30-year-old netted again in the Red Devils’ Europa League last-16 first-leg win over LASK Linz on Thursday night.

The Nigerian scored the first goal of a 5-0 thrashing in Austria, brilliantly juggling the ball after Bruno Fernandes’ pass and drilling in off the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the area. He also assisted Daniel James for the second goal before United added further efforts through Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira in the last 10 minutes at Linzer Stadion.

That all but puts United into the quarter finals of the competition and improves Ighalo’s record to four goals in eight games.

The 30-year-old has done well since joining on loan from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua in January and the boyhood United supporter is currently averaging a direct goal contribution every 64 minutes.