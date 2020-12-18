By Paul Erewuba with agency report

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, might offload Odion Ighalo, as the embattled coach is being forced to change their January transfer plans.

The Daily Star claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hoping to continue his search for a new centre-back and right-sided attacker and as a result, Jesse Lingard and Ighalo are potentially leaving the club.

Both RB Leipzig defender, Dayot Upamecano and Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho have been touted as the Red Devils boss’ top targets.

Yet the report added that Solskjaer could now target cover elsewhere with at least two stars set to leave next month.

Lingard is once again being tipped for the Old Trafford exit door having been linked with a move to Spurs in the summer.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer may also be left short with his striking options as Ighalo enters the final weeks of his loan deal.

The Nigerian’s stint back in the Premier League is set to end on January 31 ahead of his return to parent club Shanghai Shenhua in China.