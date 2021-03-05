Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team will keep fighting to catch Manchester City.

The Red Devils dropped two more points as they drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace.

United have now drawn with the same scoreline in their past three matches in all competitions.

They take on City on Sunday in what may be their last chance to close the gap before the end of the season.

Asked about the result against Palace and the rest of the campaign, Solskjaer told reporters: “It’s not what we want but that’s football.

“We’re in the Premier League and you have to play better to win games.

“We know we’re in a battle to be as high in the table as possible and we’ve seen other results sometimes go like we don’t expect.

“We know we’re in a fight and we need to pick up every point we can.”