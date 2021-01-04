January 1, 2021 was unique in so many ways. One, it was a New Year. Two, it was 20 years anniversary of my wedding. Three and most importantly, it was a day a prophet, perhaps, for the first time in recent history, gained honour in his home town. That prophet is Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

The man Soludo does not need further introduction. He is a household name in Nigeria. A professor of Economics, he was, unarguably, one of the most successful Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He has travelled far and wide and has consulted for many renowned global institutions. Currently, he is a member of the Economic Advisory Council, a national think-thank set up by the Federal Government to advise it on economic matters.

On this unique New Year, distinguished personalities from the six villages in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, gathered to join the call on Soludo, their illustrious son, to join the race for the governorship of Anambra State. The election will hold later this year. From Umueze to Ozalla, Isiaku, Ezioka, Okpoko and Akulu, Soludo’s countrymen came with high expectations. The convener/host is Mr. Emeka Madonna Okafor, a Lagos based business mogul. The facilitators include my humble self, Professor Okey Ikeanyibe, Mr Andrew Okafor, Barrister Leo Chiegboka, Ichie Uchenna Muobike, Engineer Chidi Chukwuneme, Mr Obinna Ofojeama and the lead facilitator/strategist, Joe Anatune (Onwa Awa). The theme of the occasion was “Maximum Mobilisation for Soludo!”

Isuofia monarch, Igwe (Col.) Aloysius Muoghalu (retd) was there to witness the occasion and give his support. The President General of Isuofia Peoples Assembly, Mr Jude Okeke, was also at the event. Some other distinguished personalities from the town who graced the occasion include a former commissioner in Anambra State, Chief Evarist Uba, Professor Virgy Onyene, Chief Aloy Okoye, Chief Okey Agu, Chief Sunday Ezechukwu, Chief Uche Obiakor, Chief Murphy Okafor and others too numerous to mention.

Some distinguished personalities also visited from different towns in Anambra State. They are too numerous to mention here. But one unique thing that happened that day was the celebration of the kola nut that has seven lobes by the delegation from Igbo-Ukwu. That kola nut was discovered at the inauguration of the Soludo Promoters Forum (SPF) chapter in Igbo-Ukwu last November. It is a known fact that Igbo people celebrate kola nut. Usually, a kola nut has four lobes. Some have three lobes. But when it is seven lobes, it is seen as unique and a sign of a big thing to happen. That is why it is kept aside for an elaborate celebration later. Could this be a sign of a big thing coming the way of Soludo? We keep our fingers crossed.

Nevertheless, many local government areas and towns have inaugurated the Soludo Promoters Forum. The Forum is one of the many pressure groups set up to encourage and support this renowned economist. Soludo’s local government, Aguata, started the inauguration at Nkpologwu town in August last year. It was convened by Prof. Romanus Ezeokonkwo. Since then, it has been launched in Idemmili, Njikoka, Dunukofia, Anaocha, Orumba, Awka North and South, Igbo-Ukwu to mention a few. Many others are on queue to launch the Forum. Thousands of stakeholders in the 21 local government areas of Anambra State are joining on a daily basis.

SPF came into existence to reawaken the political consciousness of the hitherto lukewarm elite. The major reason for urging Soludo to be the next governor of Anambra State after Willie Obiano is not because he is from Isuofia or Aguata. It is not because he is from Anambra South. It is because he has what it takes to take Anambra State to the next level. None of those jostling for this position is a match to him in intellectual prowess, competence, capacity and sound knowledge of the economy.

No doubt, Anambra will experience uncommon transformation if he moves to Agu-Awka. There may not be any need to go to Dubai for holiday by the time he is through with Anambra.

The SPF is urging Anambra people to get their voter cards ready. Those of them residing outside Anambra are urged to try and change their polling centres to Anambra.

Anambra politics has gone beyond staying aloof. All Anambrarians must get involved because they risk being ruled by incompetent people if they stay on the fence. That is even the main reason for the formation of SPF. Most times, the elite among us relax in their homes while election is going on. They hardly come out to vote, nor do they bother to campaign for the candidate of their choice. But they complain more when misfits finally get to power and begin to misrule. We must change that narrative henceforth.

Let us not be deceived. It is going to be tough. Anambra has many moneybags who are ready to bankroll some political misfits for the sole purpose of milking the state resources. But we should not allow that to happen.

So, we must gird our loins and sensitize our people on the dangers of selling their birthright because of money. For what does it profit a man to collect N5,000 or N10,000 and lose good roads, employment of his children, sound education and health facilities etc.

Soludo Promoters Forum is not a political party affair. Some stakeholders in the Forum belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Some are members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). Some are non-partisan. But one thing unites them all: Soludo Solution.

That solution is to decorate Anambra State with designer clothes such that if you are an Anambrarian, you can’t but be lured to bring your investment home. I am already thinking home. What about you?

Happy New Year!

Re: Our governors and Buhari’s petition to God

Dear Casy, it’s most disheartening and hopeless that the president and Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces could spiritualize a purely physical and political affair as if anyone has ever seen God in a supervisory role before. Incidentally the president is not alone in resigning to fate. A top functionary of this government some time ago asserted that it is only concerted prayers that can take us out of the woods. Recently, the Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity said that Nigerians must be patient even though they are being killed. It is paradoxical that the largely irreligious countries are excelling while our nation is approaching a failed state status despite the purported piousness of its citizenry. The sum total of it all is that the present government has demonstrated more than enough that it cannot guarantee the security of the people and it behoves on the citizenry to act on time if the country must be saved.

– Idongesit Inyang, Uyo.

It is now beyond the realm of argument that President Muhammedu Buhari has not only been weighed down but has also been unbelievably overwhelmed by the fabled perplexities of the Nigerian syndrome. Almost by acclamation, Buhari our long awaited saviour and sanitizer as he then was, wrested the presidential diadem from the so-called ‘shoeless’ and ‘clueless’ Jonathan via a landmark and historic feat of all times. Had he not assumed the hot seat at his last attempt, Buhari would have been proudly ushered into the Honourable League of ‘’the best president(s) that Nigeria never had’’.

Edet Essien Esq-Cal.South

Dear Casmir, there should be legislation banning politicians from going to seek anointing from the clergy for the purpose of winning elections. Public Administration is purely scientific and God prefers our integrity to prayer life.

– Cletus Frenchman, Enugu

Dear Casy, here is a PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT. 1. Petition to God on the security of our borders, especially that of Niger Republic, represents failure, self-deceit and dereliction of duty from the President down the line of duty to the least person. 2. In 2021, the President should be decisive. 3. No more kidgloving and rhetoric that have trailed Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram’s murderous acts. 4. The President should read Riot Acts to the Service Chiefs who, in turn, should pass same to subordinates. 5. The Riot Acts should be religiously applied and be seen to have been so applied. 6. State Governors should equally rise up, equip their local vigilantes to complement efforts of the Statutory Security Agencies. 7.Corruption should be addressed non-selectively. Have a prosperous new year.

– Steve Okoye, Awka.

Casmir, the problems in Nigeria are mainly due to poor leadership. The lust for power has brought in people of dubious characters as those who determine our future. A person who does not have a master plan of what should be done cannot do much. He will always give excuses. A person who smuggled himself to power through the backdoor using criminals cannot control them when they go back to their normal criminality. That has been the case with Nigeria. When the head is rotten, do you blame the tail for poor performance? Restructuring of this country is the only solution. Until then, we will continue to be spiritual. Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

– Pharm. Okwuchukwu Njike

Historically, our President might be akin to Emperor Nero who fiddled while his city burnt. By shifting his duties to God, the President might have technically thrown in the towel, without knowing it. People hardly believed the speculation that he failed, or refused, to replace his Service Chiefs, if the powerful military men had threatened that he would go with them. As you consider the political conundrum, think of Fela’s allegorical double wahala for dead body at Ojuelegba Roundabout, Lagos.

– Dr. Chuka Nwosu, Port Harcourt.

Nothing is wrong seeking God’s face for intervention when necessary but we must do what we can and leave the rest to God for rescue. God said he would bless us with the work of our hands. We must not fold our hands waiting for God to do everything for us. After all, we have resources to make Nigeria great, if our leaders know their onions in governance.

– Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia

Dear Casmir, your write-up tagged “Our governors and Buhari’s petition to God” is well understood and commendable. Governors have no option but to rely heavily on God. They are incapacitated.

– Anonymous

Our country valorise illiteracy and put premium on men of low degree when value and standard count for nothing. Giuseppe Garibaldi, 1807~1882, the father of modern Italy said they had created Italy. Now they have to create Italians. The British created Nigeria. We have to create Nigerians.

– Emma, Wuse 2 Abuja