From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Traditional Ruler of Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Col. Christopher Muoghalu (ret) has said the community would carry out a spiritual cleansing of their civic centre following the gruesome murder of three policemen in the facility.

The police officers were killed in the facility when gunmen invaded the venue while the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, was having an interactive session with the youths of the town.

Commissioner of Public Utility, Emeka Ezenwanne, who was at the venue, was also kidnapped. He, however, regained his freedom early yesterday.

Igwe Muoghalu, in a statement issued by the Palace Secretary, Chukwujekwu Orajiuka, condemned the killing of the policemen and the kidnap of the commissioner, Ezenwanne.

“His Highness mourns the gallant security personnel whose life was cut short brutally; mourns the kidnapping of yet another high-profile son of Isuofia, Emeka Ezenwanne; mourns the desecration of the common heritage of our people, Ezumezu Isuofia, mourns the bad intentions of the contrivers of this attack on our son, Prof. Soludo.

“While His Highness condoles with Prof. Soludo on the bad confrontation, he encourages the incoming governor to be unwavering in his pursuits as the land of Isuofia has appended her blessings and approval.

“He enjoins the police to intensify manhunt for the perpetrators and be thorough and honest in the investigation of the sad event.

“His Highness will soon invite the Executive Council of Isuofia People’s Assembly, the Isuofia Women Council and the relevant institutions to embark on the cleansing of the temple of our fathers, The Civic Centre.