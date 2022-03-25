A great masquerade is usually heralded to the stage with a big bang. So it was with the inauguration of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the 6th democratically elected governor of Anambra State on March 17, 2022. Although bereft of the usual razzmatazz, gunshots, dances and revelries associated with such big political events in this part of the world, it witnessed a comic relief, melodrama or slapstick, which has become the butt of jokes in the country.

The Nollywood guys will soon make many films out of the slap theme and stand up comedians will soon feast on it. Very soon, such films will be sold at Upper Iweka and Ochanja markets. The loud dirty slap witnessed at the occasion nearly dwarfed the essence and import of the show. Great events cannot take place without such comic acts. However, the hallmark of the event was Soludo’s elaborate and definitive inaugural address in which he itemized and elucidated what he is going to do in the next four years and perhaps some hints on what he will not do within the four years. You can as well fill in the gaps because there is no story or speech without gaps.

Before his inauguration, Charlie Nwamgbafor has not left anyone in doubt of his plans to revolutionize governance in Anambra State, the South East and Nigeria. His think home initiative begins with his interest in Akwaete cloth, the use of Innoson motors and the intent to patronize made-in Nigeria goods first before going for outside if local alternative is not available. That is the way other governors in Nigeria should go. It is not only about goods, their children must patronize Nigerian schools, including Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. They should attend Nigerian hospitals and spend their summer holidays in Obudu Cattle Ranch or Jos or any other city of their choice. His mantra is in line with Mazi Mbonu Ojike’s ‘boycott all boycottables’ of the post-colonial era. His invitation to the separatist groups to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue in resolving issues tearing the South East apart today is the best approach to solve the lingering security problem tearing Imo and Anambra apart. The use of force alone cannot stop the escalating insecurity in some parts of Imo and Anambra states, especially in Ihiala and Orlu zones.

While this expected dialogue will commence with Soludo, it must of essence be extended to include all governors, political leaders in the zone as well as all the embittered youths and opposition politicians in the zone. It has become imperative to dialogue with the militants, frustrated and unemployed youths and in fact all aggrieved people in the zone for peace to return to the region without further delay.

As an erudite economist, and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Soludo is aware of the economic losses incurred in the region as a result of the weekly sit-at-home on an economy that is so much dependent on trade and industry. During the inaugural address, he recounted that Anambra State alone loses an estimated N19.6 billion every day of the sit-at-home. His inaugural address is so profound that it is worth quoting in some details in this article. According to him, ‘a significant part of our economy is powered by artisans, Keke drivers, vulcanizers, hair dressers, cart pushers, petty traders, bricklayers, women frying akara, and all those who depend upon daily toil and sweat to feed their families.’

He continues, ‘every day there is a sit-at-home, these poor masses lose an estimated N19.6 billion in Anambra alone. Due to protracted breakdown of law and order, businesses are relocating outside Igboland, with growing unemployment, and traders who used to come to shop in Onitsha, Aba etc are going elsewhere.’ He further stated, ‘by forcing our children-the future of Igboland- to stay at home instead of being in school, while even the critically sick people (including pregnant women) cannot go to hospital, we harm our future.’ Everything Soludo said cannot be easily replicated in just one article but in all, he meant well for Anambra State, the South East, Alaigbo and Nigeria. All shades of freedom fighters in the zone and political leaders should listen to him and timely heed his advice on the way forward for the zone known so much for industry and personal achievements. Without doubt, Soludo has raised the bar of expectations not only in Anambra State but the entire Alaigbo and Nigeria. His coming to power in Anambra State will redefine leadership recruitment pattern in the South East in particular and Nigeria in general.

Although he is not a miracle worker or magician, he must not fail to fulfill his sundry promises because he promised a lot for the people. That is why the masses are watching, the politicians are also watching and Nigerians are also watching. Therefore, he must prioritize those things he can achieve within the shortest possible time, at least in the first 100 days of his administration. The first 100 days will show where Charlie Nwamgbafor is going, the compass of his administration. That is exactly when the counting will start and preliminary assessments being made on his administration.

Let him not be carried away by the praises being showered on him now based on what he has said and a few political movements to Okpoko and other parts of Onitsha metropolis. His cabinet should be a mixture of technocrats and politicians, including those who cannot do power-point presentations and speak the language of the elite and researchers. He also needs the ordinary people, men and women and youths and those who will cheer him up when he most needs it.

He must learn to speak their language and come down to their level. In governance the high must meet the lowly. He needs prayer warriors and those who can fast and bring divine favours. He also needs ‘Ndi akpobi’ who will fight when necessary and in politics, there will be a fight one day. Above all, this position is one opportunity Soludo has sought for long. He has dreamt and planned and even rehearsed for it for many years. Now that he has it on a golden platter, he must not fail the people.

He should talk less and hit the ground running. This is time for action and action and less and less of political rhetoric. Being a big political masquerade, the Ijele, people of Anambra expect much from him and he must not fail to perform. Having shone so well with his inaugural address and few political moves, he must not fail to shine and shine so brightly in the days ahead. This is one job that Charlie has adequately prepared himself for. In terms of qualifications, intellect and experience, Charlie is fully well made for the work ahead.

He has local and international connections that will equally be brought to bear on his governance of Anambra State. Luckily for him, Anambra governance has a template, call it a working blueprint; he can only improve on what his predecessors have done. There will be no excuses. Whether he meets empty treasury or half empty treasury, he must perform because the expectations are already too high.

The people are eagerly waiting for the transformation of Anambra State into another Dubai. During the campaigns he said so much that he should now walk his talk. He campaigned in poetry and he must govern in poetry and not in prose where it is easy to offer excuses. Since government is a continuum, he should start where Governor Willie Obiano stopped in the spirit of APGA.

To stop the restiveness in some parts of the South East and the general insecurity in the region, Soludo and his fellow brother governors must jointly dialogue with the agitators, freedom fighters, frustrated youths and unemployed in the zone for adequate security in Alaigbo. This is the time for Charles Soludo, Hope Uzodimma, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and David Umahi should sit down and amicably talk with Igbo youths, the agitators and others on how to make the zone safe even for our own people and others living in our midst.

The dialogue can no longer be postponed. Without restoring peace in the zone now, it is very doubtful if the 2023 election will hold in the region. No state can do it alone. If one state in the region is not secure, all the states in the region are equally not secure. If there is poverty in one state in the region, it is definitely going to affect the rest of the states in the region. Let South East governors prioritize regional governance template instead of the present one-man show. For Soludo, the journey to uplift and further redefine governance in Anambra has started. There is no looking back.