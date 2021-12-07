From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Anambra state campaign council and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said President Muhammadu Buhari cannot decide whether or not the declaration of Prof Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), as the winner of the election will be challenged in court.

According to him, that decision lies squarely on the shoulders of the national leadership of the party and its candidate, Dr Andy Ubah.

Uzodinma stated this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Governor noted that the fact that the president had already congratulated Soludo will have no bearing on the decision to be taken by the leadership of the party and its candidate for the Anambra election.

Uzodinma noted further note that the president congratulated Soludo as the father of the nation because he was the one declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also rejected assertions that the ruling party may not be voted back to power because of the prevailing economic and security situations in the country.

According to him, many people joining the party are happy that President Buhari is performing well.

“The mood of the country is that the president is doing very well and the mood of the country is that APC, given the peculiarly of the times when insecurity has taken over the globe, where COVID-19 has ravaged every place in the world from one variant to another variant, yet we are able to come out from the recession,” he declared.

