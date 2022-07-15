From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has made a loan request of N100 billion from the Global Limit Multiple Term Loan Facility. He said that the loan was for the construction and refurbishment of key infrastructure in the state.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, disclosed this on the floor of the House during deliberations on the 2022 revised budget of the state presented by Soludo some weeks ago.

This is even as the Assembly passed the revised Appropriation Bill totalling N169.6 billion.

After reading out the letter dated July 5, the Speaker referred it to the House Committee on Public Accounts for consideration and asked it to report to the House on Thursday, July 21.

The passage of the revised budget followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary in the Assembly complex in Awka.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Obinna Emeneka, who represents Anambra East Constituency, said that the revised budget was made up of N108 billion capital expenditure and N61.3 billion recurrent expenditure.

“After thorough scrutiny and review, we recommend that the size of the 2022 revised budget be retained except for little adjustments in some ministries, departments and agencies’ allocations.

“That the sum of N169,621,744,131 be approved for the service of the Anambra State Government for the year ending, Dec. 31, 2022, and for related purposes.

“The committee also recommends that subsequently, projects and contractors be specified and funds should be released to MDAs to ensure effective budget performance.

The Speaker, Okafor, commended the committee for “carrying out thorough scrutiny of the budget” and conducted a voice vote for the adoption of the report.

The House passed the bill after the voice vote and the speaker directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mrs Esther Anaetoh, to send a copy of the bill to Soludo for his assent.

Meanwhile, the Speaker also announced that there would be a valedictory session in honour of Late Dr Okechukwu Okoye who represented Aguata Constituency ll on Tuesday, July 19.