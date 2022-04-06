From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemaka Odumegwu Ojukwu; Prof. Chidi Odinkalu and Charly Boy into the Truth, Justice and Peace Committee set up to appease the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Other members of the committee are: Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, Dr. Udenta Udenta, Dr. Uju Agomoh, Rev. Fr (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke, Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye, Dr. John Otu, and Mr. Ngozi Odumuko.

Others are: Ms Onyeka Onwenu, Dr. Joe Abah, Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Mr. Sam Egwuatu, and Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu. The committee is chaired by Odinkalu while Mrs Ojukwu serves it as secretary.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, who signed the document, said that the purpose of the committee was to seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence, accounting for responsibility and accountability of the actors.