By Enyeribe Ejiogu, Cosmas Omegoh, David Onwuchekwa (Nnewi), Obinna Odogwu (Awka)

Foremost industrialist and international oil merchant, Prince Arthur Eze has expressed confidence in the ability of Professor Charles Soludo, the Anambra state governor-elect to reposition the state and make it more viable.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Chief Oliver Okpala in Abuja, Prince Eze expressed joy at the outcome of the election, noting that it was the “perfect realisation of a people’s longstanding wish and desire.”

Prince Eze who described Professor Soludo as a world class economic colossus and technocrat whose earlier presence in government remains indelible, however, urged him to place the interest of the people above all considerations.

The business mogul who urged the people of the state to rally round Prof. Soludo to revamp the ailing sectors of Anambra, prayed God to grant him uncanny wisdom and grace to steer the affairs of the state.

Igbo think tank, Aka Ikenga, in a congratulatory message signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ifeanyi Igwebike Mbanefo, described Soludo’s victory as a testament that a man of talent can rise from humble background to the pinnacle of power, noting that the governor-elect fondly called “Charlie Nwa Mgbafor” has raised the bar for every hardworking Igbo person.

“This victory will inspire our youths and make our governors to sit up and think about governance and their legacy. For the same reason, local government administrations will be lifted up, because by strengthening the overall governance every other facet and level of leadership will be impacted.”

Aka Ikenga urged Soludo to strengthen the pillars of peace and security, development and human rights for the benefit of Alaigbo.

Pro-Biafra activists under the platform of Customary Government of Indigenous People of Biafra (CG-IPOB) assured Soludo of their support as the new governor of Anambra State.

Leader of the group, Barrister Emeka Emekesiri, in a felicitation message said that the CG-IPOB believes in the struggle for self-determination by the rule of law, politics and diplomacy.

Emekesiri, who is the chairman of the Governing Council of the pro-Biafra group said that the Customary Government of Biafra was delighted to congratulate Professor Soludo on his victory at the polls, noiting that it was well deserved.

“You came at the right time. Anambra State is the cradle and head of the Igbo nation. Your emergence as the governor of Anambra State is a blessing to the Igbo nation. We see you as a man on a divine mission to emancipate our nation. You headed the committee that designed and produced the Economic Master Plan for the development of the South East region under the leadership of Chief Barr John Nnia Nwodo as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The Economic Development Master Plan is still in the cooler. Now is the time to implement the Master Plan and transform the whole South East region into a regional bloc that can be described as a better Japan in Africa. For us to achieve this, there must be peace in the whole South East region,” the group said

Similarly, Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), a youth group that strongly supported the governorship aspiration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo rolled out its drums to celebrate his victory.

Convener of the group, Dr Nelson Omenugha, in a congratulatory message to their principal and mentor, said that the youths were happy that Soludo emerged victorious in the election.

Omenugha, who expressed confidence that the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor would not let Ndi Anambra down when he assumes office, said that Anambra youths have resolved to give him every necessary support he needs to succeed.

