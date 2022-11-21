From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor of Anambra State, professor Chukwuma Soludo may have incurred the wrath of Igbo youths following his recent utterance on the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi recently endorsed by Ohanaeze Ndigbo as their candidate for the forthcoming presidential election.

The youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL) enraged by the governor’s utterance have declared a war, threatening to dump refuse in front of the gate of the government house on November,25 to serve as deterrent to others who may attempt to disparage Obi, they have resolved as their presidential candidate.

President General of the Igbo group, Goodluck Ibem who disclosed this in a statement he released to newsmen in Owerri on Monday said “COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone after a meeting of her members over the unfortunate and unguided statement by the Anambra State governor Prof. Charles Soludo over Mr. Peter Obi’s presidential ambition have decided to bring him back to his senses.

“We are declaring Friday 25 November, 2022 as a day when all Anambrians will carry their refuse, debris and dump them at the gate of Anambra State Government House to serve as deterrent to other Igbo political office holders who might want to insult the sensibility of the Igbo nation.

“Dumping of refuse in the house of anyone who committed sacrilege against his people is a traditional way of disciplining and teaching lessons to anyone found wanting.

“The Igbo nation is a big and blessed nation that should not be toiled with by one single individual. That Soludo is the governor of Anambra State today is not of his making but is the making of God using Anambra people to vote him into office.

“The statement of Soludo and the audacity with which he spoke against Mr. Peter Obi the Labour Party Presidential candidate portrayed him as a man who felt that he is above God and Anambra people who elected him as governor”.Ibem said.

He continued ,”Without mincing words, Soludo insulted the sensibility of Anambra State and the entire Igbo nation by his misguided statement against Mr. Peter Obi. Soludo just confirmed to the world that he lacks common sense .

“It is very unfortunate that Anambrians elected a misfit with the title of a Professor as governor and the error has to be corrected immediately by Anambra State House of Assembly members by impeaching Governor Charles Soludo immediately. Anambra is too blessed to have such a character as governor.

“Four years is too long to wait for a man who has no vision to led the good people of Anambra State that have enough intelligent people both home and abroad. It will be on Insult on Ndi Anambra to wait for 4 years for Soludo to complete his tenure which was given to him by the people.

“We call on the Speaker and the entire members of Anambra State House of Assembly to immediately start the process of Soludo’s impeachment process in other to save Anambra people of this national embarrassment by a supposed Professor.

“We want the entire world to know that Soludo’s unguided statement against Peter Obi is his personal opinion and not the opinion of his own family. His own biological son said Peter Obi is the best Presidential candidate which is contrary and directly opposite to his father’s statement.

“Governor Soludo is standing alone on his attack against Peter Obi and any one who might have paid him for such a hatchet job should go and collect his money back from him because his statement does not hold any water whosoever”. Ibem stated.