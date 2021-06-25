By Cosmas Omegoh

Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain, Charles Udeogaranya, has advised the people of Anambra State to ensure the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in the November 6, Chukwuma Soludo, succeeds at the poll.

He said the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor remains the best candidate for the job and, therefore, there is no need to bother with the rest, when the best has emerged.

Udeogaranya, who once aspired to be president in 2015, told the electorate to be careful in their choice of candidate bearing in mind that the economy is fragile and only knowledgable persons should be trusted for the job.

He also appeal for a non-partisan approach saying: “I am not a member of APGA, but achieving a better Anambra State, a better Igboland and a better Nigeria, remains a task for all. In the end, good governance for the people should be victorious and not one political party.

“A better Anambra State should be victorious than an individual political success; all should put hands on the deck to make it happen.”