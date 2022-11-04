From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo has paid glowing tributes to late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, who would have been 89 today, November 4, 2022.

Ojukwu, popularly known as Ikemba Nnewi, was born on November 4, 1933 and died on November 26, 2011, at the age of 78

In befitting tributes through his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime to mark the posthumous birthday of the late leader, Governor Soludo described him as an officer gentleman, an accomplished statesman and a leader with uncommon vision.

The Governor enthused that Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu was one leader who never wavered nor prevaricated in his quest for a just and equitable society for all, irrespective of religion or region of birth.

The Governor said: “Yours was a life of transparency in service and dedication to the ideals of justice and fairness to all.

“Your recommendations for an egalitarian society where no one was given a second-class treatment, remain instructive to us as a nation and people.

“Today, as always, we celebrate your rare gift of courage in the military, your unrivalled dedication to duty in public service and your quest for an enduring society.

“Your unblemished record in public service and transparency in leadership, remain the guiding principles of our administration, ” Governor Soludo further said.

He said that Anambra State was proud to have had Ojukwu as one its illustrious sons, adding that Nigeria celebrated him as an accomplished statesman.

The Governor noted that Africa as a continent, recalled Ojukwu’s heroic role in upholding the rights of the black man. He said that the world saluted him for standing up to be counted at a momentous time in his country’s history.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Anambra State, I remember and honour you today as we mark your 89th posthumous birthday, ” Governor Soludo concluded.