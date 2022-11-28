From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Governor of Anambra State Prof Charles Soludo has commiserated with victims of the Onitsha market fire incident.

The unfortunate fire incident occurred early hours on Monday at Kano Street beside Onitsha main market and officers of the Anambra State Fire Service were said to be on the ground to extinguish it.

The governor in a press release from his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, expressed sadness over the incident that left shops and goods razed and losses incurred.

“I commiserate with the victims and shop owners over the inferno.

“As a responsive government, we are already on top of the situation, investigating the remote and immediate causes of the fire, as well as the losses incurred with a view to averting a future recurrence of the disaster.

“Efforts of our emergency responders like the state fire service contributed to extinguishing the fire and I find their efforts heartwarming.

“I encourage those affected to remain strong and resolute in the face of the extreme loss as we continue to work with relevant institutions to find lasting solutions to the perennial fire incidences across the state,” the governor said.

He directed the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, in the company of the Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr Julius Chukwuemeka, and the Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr Sly Ezeokenwa, to convey government commiseration to the affected victims and leadership of the market

The governor used the opportunity to reiterate the need for citizens to adhere to fire safety measures, particularly in this season of the year.