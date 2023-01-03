By Our Reporter

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has condemned the gruesome murder of the president general of Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The community leader was reportedly murdered in his car by yet to be identified gunmen suspected to be cultists.

The governor also condemned the killing of three youths in Nodu village, Okpuno in Awka South LGA and vowed to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

Soludo, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said that he was saddened by the ugly development and assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended and dealt with.

The statement reads: “The attention of Anambra State Government has been drawn to killings within the state as a consequence of cult-related war among rival cult groups in Okpuno, Ifite and Obosi communities.

“The state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has condemned the cult-related war among rival groups and subsequent killings in Obosi and Okpuno in Idemili North and Awka South Council Areas respectively.

“In Obosi, the President General of the community, Hon. Ike Okolo, was reportedly shot dead in a petrol station on Monday, 2nd January, 2023, by gunmen, while in Obi Maduka’s compound within Nodu village square, Nodu Okpuno, gunmen killed four people identified as Onyiebo Okoye, Kenechukwu Okeke, Jude Ebenezar and Obinna Maduka.

“Governor Soludo condemns these mindless killings in the strongest terms and has assured that the perpetrators will be apprehended and decisively dealt with, even if they have ran out of town. He stressed that they will be hunted down to face the full wrath of the law.

“This festive season, Anambra has enjoyed the best Christmas ever in decades as it was traffic-free with a new system of traffic control put in place by the government during the festive season with Anambra Youth Volunteers and the state traffic management agency working 24 hours at all the critical points to control traffic.

“Today, Monday, 2nd January that used to be observed as sit at home, witnessed massive outdoor activities, as the state bubbled with activities all over.

“Governor Soludo further reassured that the cult gangs that fought today will surely be tracked down and dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

“He called on Ndi Anambra to go about their normal duties and enjoy the season as the challenges are isolated cases that will be nipped in the bud soon.”