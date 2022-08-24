From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo has confirmed the death of Nnamdi Okafor, who represented Awka South 1 Constituency in the state House of Assembly. Okafor reportedly died in South Africa.

The lawmaker, Majority Leader of the House, reportedly slumped and was later confirmed dead. He was said to be in South Africa with other Assembly members who were in that country for a programme.

Soludo, who spoke through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said that he spoke with the Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, who confirmed the sad incident to him.

“It has been confirmed that he died in South Africa. He reportedly slumped and was later confirmed dead. I spoke with the Speaker and he confirmed it to be so”, Aburime said.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker’s constituents have expressed sadness over his demise. They said that he represented them well. They prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

National Vice President (South East) of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Williams Nnonyelu, said that he received the news of the lawmaker’s death with sadness.

“It is sad news. I did contest election with him; had my reservations then but I think he was making amendments when he went in again. That was why you did not see me criticise him while in office.

“It is a big loss to the people he was representing; to me as his friend; to whoever that is close to him. He was just a normal, nice type to everybody. You won’t know he is a House member until he tells you. He was simple.

“I pray that God gives his immediate family the heart to bear that irreplaceable loss. Everybody that knows Nnamdi Okafor knows that he was a good person. He doesn’t show off. We are in a bad mood”, Nnonyelum said.

For Paulson Okeke, the people of Awka felt the impact of the lawmaker’s representation. He said that the lawmaker attracted some projects to the constituency and also empowered some youths.

Okeke said: “He was not just my representative but my brother. We are from the same village. Nnamdi was just my peer group; we grew up together. We are the same age mate. It is sad, very terrible.

“Nnamdi was one person who impacted positively on our people as a House member. He was helping the youths, giving them jobs, giving some assistants and so on.

“He was one person that represented us in the House of Assembly and Awka knows because he was able to attract one or two projects here and there; his representation was felt by the community. It is unfortunate that he died at this early age.”