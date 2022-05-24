From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, tasked the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to ensure the upcoming primaries of the party were transparently conducted.

He stated this while addressing aspirants seeking various elective positions on the platform of the party at Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

He said he was confident that the party would win all the national and state Assembly seats in the state.

This is as Omor community in Ayamelum Local Government Area rejected the resolution by some stakeholders to do away with zoning of elective positions until after 2023 polls.

Community leader, Mike Ikegbunam, said it was their turn to produce a lawmaker for the LGA even as he intimated that the community had been reaching out to other communities in the LGA, appealing for their support.

Former president-general of Omor, Chief Chuba Emeka told Daily Sun that based on the zoning arrangement in the LGA, the south had taken 16 years, the north presently occupying it and about completing eight years while the central was yet to have a taste of it.