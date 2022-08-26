Anambra state governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has debunked a report alleging that about 20 million tons of gold reserve worth over $900 trillion was discovered in the state.
Mr Soludo disclosed this in a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, on Thursday.
He said the report wrongly identified him as the chairperson of South-east Governors Forum and also claimed that he briefed reporters at the end of a meeting of the forum.
He said the writer also wrongly stated that the gold reserve was discovered in Eha-Amufu Community in the state.
He denied that Eha-Amufu is a community in Enugu State, not in Anambra State.
The governor described the report as “misleading” and a “figment of the writer’s imagination”.
“The entire news story including every statement or quotation allegedly attributed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo are mere falsehoods, without an iota of truth,” he said.
