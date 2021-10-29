By Ikenna Ndu

The greatest threats to our democracy today are politicians that play dirty to win. The upcoming Anambra State elections have been heralded by abandonment of fair play and violence. Some politicians have abandoned the spirit of the law to win by any means necessary and this has practically degenerated to mayhem. Why are these politicians playing dirty? They are driven by fear, the fear of the obvious victory of Professor Chukwuma Soludo. Democracy requires that parties should be able to lose gracefully. They must be willing to accept defeat, go home and get ready to contest again another day. This is essential to a healthy democracy. For candidates to have legitimacy, they must believe they have reasonable chances of winning in future. It is obvious to Professor Soludo’s opponents that they stand no chance of winning in future with him or with the strong machinery of the All-Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). They have thrown tomorrow to the winds and have become so desperate to win at any cost today.

Professor Soludo is popular with majority of the voters and this has thrown these politicians into panic. Their strategy to counter his popularity is to orchestrate a monstrous campaign of violence to reduce voter turnout. My advice to these politicians is to go back to the drawing board, rethink their strategy, and eschew undemocratic and violent conduct. It requires hard work. The opposition must study APGA and Professor Soludo and figure out what has made them such a force to be reckoned with. Perhaps APGA has become synonymous with peace and development of the state in all sectors.

The Igbo leader Ikemba Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu had the vision that APGA would become the true Igbo identity for the speedy development of the South-East when he founded the party. He wanted a party that would accomplish the developmental deficits of the South-East without depending on Abuja. Ojukwu having led Ndigbo through a 13-month civil war for self-determination in his sagely wisdom decided to restrategise for the betterment of Ndigbo. He was bold to state that APGA was the party for the Igbos and unmistakably a platform that could unite the entire South-East of Nigeria with one voice to positively negotiate with the centre for the benefit of the region. APGA must be jealously guarded. It is the Igbo man’s political inheritance and is not to be toyed with. How far can Ndi-Anambra hold tightly to this? The APGA Government over the past 16 years in Anambra state has become synonymous with peace and the development of the state in all sectors despite the nation’s economic predicament. Incidentally, the state and the entire South-East are facing unprecedented crises arising from the issues of discrimination against Ndigbo in the national scheme of things as well as the demand for self-determination. Furthermore, gangs of political thugs have allegedly infiltrated the state sponsoring violence to frustrate the entire system and try to disenfranchise APGA which has brought amazing transformation of the state. No doubt, many are getting confused as the November 6th election approaches

Let it be abundantly clear that this is a decisive moment for Anambra State. It is a time to actually decide whether to go forward or backward as a people. A candidate like Soludo is distinctly qualified to further the development of Anambra State. An economic guru of national and international repute is exactly what the state needs at this period of downturn in the economy. Being intelligent, young and vibrant, he is eminently equipped to put in place sound policies and ensure effective execution.

Therefore Ndi-Anambra should give their vote to proficiency, which makes for sufficiency. The state is proud to have produced several intellectuals and great personalities in Nigeria. Anambra has never been known for mediocrity since APGA came into power. We must commit to vote and never return the state to the hands of miscreants who would extract their pound of flesh from the resources of the state. Anambra state should never go back to the days of godfatherism, something that was completely banished with the advent of the APGA government.

The efforts of our hero Ikemba Odumegwu-Ojukwu towards preserving the unity and fortunes of Ndigbo must not be in vain. The people must in the upcoming elections sincerely weigh between the options of falling victim to mischievous political machinations or the collective benefit of the state. It is a crucial moment for deep and sincere reflection, on continuing and maintaining the standard of leadership that has been set by APGA. In casting votes for candidates in the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra State, the electorate should assess the capabilities and leadership experience of each candidate. An international acknowledged Professor of Economics who had served as Consultant to the World Bank and many international organizations including serving as Economic Adviser to the Federal Government of Nigeria and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for five years during which, he revolutionized Banking in Nigeria should have no competitor in being elected to govern Anambra State.

The Anambra State electorate should rather, with their overloading votes give him their mandate to lead them in the right direction. At this period of World economic downturn what will other candidates with bad political reputation and many cases of huge debts to banks bring to Anambra State except tales of woe, bitterness and regret. It is said that by their fruits we know them. Professor Chukwuma Soludo is a tried, tested and trusted hand. Let us move with him and reject those whose past record in Anambra State speaks volumes of destruction of public assets and looting of State resources. The good performance of Governor Wille Obiano in Anambra State in the past 7 years needs continuity and Soludu has vowed to do so and even more for the good people of the State.

In the next three days the Anambra International Airport at Umunri will be officially opened to air travelers. The ultra-modern stadium and the world eye catching international Conference Centre will also be declared open in Awka the State Capital. These edifices which are constructed without borrowing a kobo from any bank are record breaking and everlasting monuments for which APGA has written its name in `gold in Anambra State. There is no need to change a winning team. Governor Obiano himself has assured Ndi Anambra that Professor Soludo will outperform him in office. Let the goodies continue to come to us. We very much deserve them.

Ndu writes from Enugu

