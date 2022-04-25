From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, will address editors, representatives of national dailies, senior journalists and managers of media organisations in the state on Thursday, April 28 in Awka, the state capital.

At the event tagged Anambra State Media Executives Summit, the media managers and the governor are expected to, among other issues, brainstorm on strategic partnership options that would help the government in its efforts to rapidly develop the state.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, in a statement, said that the event themed Objective Reporting and Unionism in a Digital Era would hold at NUJ Complex, Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre, Awka.

He said that the media summit would be chaired by the Special Adviser to Mr Peter Obi on Media, Mr Valentine Obienyem, a lawyer; and that it would commence by 9:30am after the registration that would start by 8:30am.

Special guests expected to grace the event are: Rt. Revd. Dr Owen Nwokolo, Bishop, Anglican Diocese on the Niger and Mrs Uche Ekwunife who represents Anambra Central Senatorial Zone in the senate.

Others are: the National President of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo; Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Chief. Paul Nwosu; Vice Chairman (North), Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council and Traditional Ruler of Umueri, Anambra East LGA, Igwe Ben Emeka (Okebo II).

Guest speakers are: Prof. Chinwe Uzochukwu, the immediate past head, Department of Mass Communication, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Emeka Ejide, the Executive Director of My Child, My Care Development Initiative.

The discussants are: the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Paul University, Awka, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna and the former Vice President, Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and former Chairman, NUJ Anambra State Council, Mr Victor Agusiobo.

Others are: Dr Henry Duru, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, UNIZIK, Awka and Mr Francis Ekpone, the immediate past Chairman, NUJ Anambra State Council.