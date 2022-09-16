From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, will flag-off over 63 kilometers of roads across the state this Saturday to mark his six months in office.

This was according to a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime. He said that the governor dropped the hint during the commissioning ceremony of a 1.7km road built by Chief Val Onwumelu in Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the Governor who was pleased with the community reaffirmed that the best way to develop the state was through Public Community Private Partnership, (PCPP) and not through government funding alone.

“He emphasised that this is the kind of thing we should be mainstreaming in Anambra State, which every comminity should emulate.”

Speaking further, he recalled the Neni model which the Governor described as the Anambra spirit, explaining that when the people of Neni started it, Chief Tonimas of blessed memory took up the challenge and ended up tarring about 18 kilometers of road, with some other equally good spirited individuals joining with additional 6 kms of roads.

“The Tonimas experience is an example. Umuoji and Anambra, if you know the much you can do, please do. We have come to celebrate that community spirit that distinguishes Anambra from the rest. I promised Ndi Anambra that there will be a difference, that I will account for the limited resources, to affect the poorest of the poor and downtrodden. We have entered ’ember’ months and Anambra will become a massive construction site. As for the Inland door road, we declare state of emergency on it. I’ve told the Commissioner for Works that this week, they must begin to mobilize there. Whatever is needed to mobilize, we will provide”.

The Governor in a related development also flagged off the rehabilitation of the popular Mmili John road, Ojoto, in Idemili South LGA of the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Soludo said: “We have come to break a long standing jinx at the famous Mmili John where whenever it rains, the flood occupies the road, such that commuters can differentiate the river from

the road. The solution is here. We have come and the Mmili John problem will be done with.”

“The first time we came to Idemili was at Oba, to flag-off the building of the concentrated drug center. The next is this Mmili John. We were told that it may cut at any time. I thank Ojoto people for all they have done for themselves. I have said it many times that Anambra will develop through the PCPP model we are mainstreaming. The private capital will develop Anambra. That’s why we are mainstreaming and promoting the Neni model”, the governor reiterated.

Speaking on government street lights, Governor Soludo noted that the street light project is not sustainable because of the cost of diesel, explaining that his administration is gradually converting them back to solar, after which they will begin new ones within the availability of funds

The Commissioner for Works, Mr Ifeanyi Okoma, an engineer, said that the Umuoji road is 450 meters two spurs and well asphalted, explaining that to solve the issue in Mmili John road, the contractor will dredge 500 meters of the river, by the left and right sides, desilt the culvert and widen the river-flow.

He equally affirmed that the contractor have assured that the project will be completed in six weeks time.