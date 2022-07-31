From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has paid glowing tribute to Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo as he marks his 62nd birthday.

Yesterday in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the body, Alex Ogbonnia, in Enugu, Ohanaeze described the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor as a man who has demonstrated an uncanny commitment and devotion to Igbo cause.

The apex Igbo group described him as a true Igbo son who has courageously advocated for the enthronement of true federalism in Nigeria as a way of addressing the gross injustice against the Igbo in the country.

Part of the statement reads: “Prof. Soludo has demonstrated uncanny commitment and devotion to the Igbo cause in Nigeria, and has courageously advocated for the enthronement of true federalism in Nigeria as a way of addressing the gross injustice against the Igbo in the country.

“Prof. Soludo is a soldier of conscience and truth as well as a fearless crusader for justice, equity and fairness. He has meritoriously served Ohanaeze Ndigbo in various capacities and was until recently the chairman of the Ohanaeze Planning and Strategy Committee.

“He was central in drafting and presenting the Igbo position in Nigeria at the famous “Awka Declaration” at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, in 2018 wherein Prof. Soludo remarked: “The position of Ndigbo is to seek a transformed Nigeria that works for every Nigerian citizen, a level playing field for all Nigerians to enjoy freedom, liberty, fairness, equity and justice to maximise their fullest potential.”