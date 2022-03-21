From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum yesterday said Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo Soludo has used his first appointment of Principal Officers in his administration to shame critics that accused him of abandoning those that worked for his election as Governor.

National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe described the appointments of the trio of Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Dr Chukwudili Okoli and Chinedu Nwoye as Principal officers in Soludo’s cabinet is a welcome development.

Prof Solo Chukwulobelu that was reappointed as Secretary to the State government coordinated Soludo campaign as Director General of the campaign organisation while Chinedu Nwoye is a diehard supporter of Soludo.

Obigwe disclosed that Nwoye was the brain behind the formidable Soludo Support Group and he used the organisation’s platform to mobilise massive support for his election as Governor.

‘This has shown that Soludo, the 6th democratically elected Governor of Anambra State has his supporters in mind and that he has not abandoned them. Those making fruitless efforts to demoralise his supporters by creating the wrong impression that they have been abandoned have been put to shame.

Obigwe recalled that he earlier said that Soludo is on the right track and that he knows what he is doing.

He urged Anambra people to do the needful by supporting Soludo administration’s transformation agenda because he is determined to turn Anambra into a State all can be proud of.