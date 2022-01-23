From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State Governor-Elect, Professor Charles Soludo, yesterday, dismissed the criticisms that his 80-man transition committee is bloated contending that their respective submissions are ignorant of the enormous tasks before the committee.

This is coming as the Integrated Religious Council (IRC) has urged him not to disappoint himself in view of his international status and intimidating profile.

Soludo at the inauguration of the committee, had reportedly said that those who were criticizing the number of the committee members failed to appreciate the fact that the committee members were doing their job.

“Some commentators have observed that the number of the transition committee members is large in their estimation, even when they have not seen the terms of reference. The members are offering their time and talent without remuneration as it were.

“Some were already said to be computing the amount of money that each of the committee member would be paid. They say if Anambra accepts to pay or remunerate the calibre of people here, that even a world bank facility would not help us, ” a member of the committee who would not like to be quoted said.

There is an indication that the number of the 80-man committee might be increased to more than ninety as Soludo reportedly urged the committee members to feel free to recruit more hands to assist them in the discharge of their duties, adding that he welcomed ideas and inputs that would drive the governance of Anambra State to achieve its set goals and objectives.

Speaking, the National President of the IRC, Nzeh Ferguson Chukwuka described Soludo as a material, saying now that God had appointed him and he had become Governor of Anambra State all that the Anambra people would do was to encourage him not to disappoint them.

“He has very weighty credentials. The whole world is looking at him and he will not disappoint us because Anambra State will remain Anambra State and because forever people will continue to emerge from Anambra State who are stalwarts, who are men and women of honour, who are men and women of netwarth who are men of capacity.

“Now that he has the opportunity to showcase his menthol and prove to Anambra that he is worthy of the credit being given to him, he should prove that he is an Iroko in Anambra State and the accolades would last forever because by then he would have played his role and exit honourably, ” he said.

The religious body described as pedestrian, attacks on the constitution of the committee insisting that it is expected of people with low capacity.

“Yes, even if you do the best things in the world people with low capacity will still see you vigrantly, people will continue to make comments in the negative perspective not withstanding the fact that one must have done a proper homework before taking an action, ” he said.