Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and chairman, Anambra Vision 2070 Committee, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has called on the people of Anambra State and Nigerians in general to approach the New Year with optimism, hope and love.

Soludo, who made the call in his Christmas and New Year message to the people, expressed the hope that love, “which is the central theme of the message of Christmas, should prevail and lead this season and always.”

He also felicitated with Governor Willie Obiano and his family, while commending him for what he described as the secure environment he has created in the state that has made it conducive for the people of Anambra to come home en mass for Christmas and New Year celebration. Soludo, who is also a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council, expressed satisfaction over Anambra’s pre-eminence in the pecking order of safe states in Nigeria. He also extended his message of goodwill to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its national chairman, Dr. Victor Oye, “for their commitment in upholding the tenets of the party.”

Soludo also urged Ndi-Anambra to bring up and share the ideas they have about the Anambra they desire with his committee, assuring them that all ideas are welcome.

He enjoined the women, men, boys and girls of Anambra State to make merry in the spirit of the season but always remember the essence of Christmas as aptly captured by the former President of United States Ronald Reagan in the following words: “On Christmas, we celebrate the birth of Christ with prayers, feasting and great merriment. But, most of all, we experience it in our hearts.

“For, more than just a day, Christmas is a state of mind. It is found throughout the year whenever faith overcomes doubt, hope conquers despair, and love triumphs over hate. It is present when men of any creed bring love and understanding to the hearts of their fellow man.’’

Soludo who of late has been receiving a barrage of requests by well-meaning Ndi-Anambra from all walks of life to join the race for the Anambra 2021 governorship election, urged his supporters to commit their demands and wishes to prayers this season and remain resolute in their belief that an African Dubai-Taiwan in the form of Anambra State is possible and doable.