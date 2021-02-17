Chief Executive Officer, Rage Media, and Public Relations Expert, George Omoraro, on Friday, spoke at the Access more with Stanel, held in Awka, Anambra State.

Omoraro, who graced the event alongside top government Officials and Leaders in the country, including Former Central Bank Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, Prof Pat Utomi, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Barr. Allen Onyema, Dr Cosmas Maduka, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu and other top government officials.

The Rage CEO, who was a discussant at the panel session of the event, said, “a mentor compresses time for you. Experiences and lessons that will take you years to learn, your mentor can share with you in only a few hours.

He also advised the youth that “we must pursue uncommon mentors who are destiny connectors/helpers and we must be humble enough to serve them and they will continually point us in the right direction”. Access More with Stanel is an event which brings together thousands of young Nigerians for three days of empowerment, innovation & entertainment. The aim is targeted at budding youths in South-Eastern Nigeria who seek a fun experience that will also enrich their lives. Access More with Stanel offers opportunities for networking, learning and undiluted fun.

The event our Correspondent learnt, had its first edition in 2019, with thousands of people in attendance, including high profile speakers and celebrities, and it is a platform created to bridge the gap between individuals and business owners, where they interact, exchange ideas, meet and greet.

Its main target is for the youths in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, to develop an SME mindset, and begin their businesses at any level with the lowest of capitals.

The Access More with Stanel brings together CEOs, Business Men, academics, scholars, and many more, to share their wealth of experiences in businesses and it provides a 3 day intense learning and networking and impartation of knowledge on our youth centred audience.

“Whether you want to present your latest research, learn from fellow academics, or soak in the dynamic vibe of the international community – The Masterclass provides a platform for you”, one of the Organizers said.

The event had in attendance, seven keynote speakers, Top Artists, seven Panellists, and thousands of attendees with COVID-19 protocols duly observed.