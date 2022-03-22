From Obinna Odogwu, Awka
Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, announced the appointment of three more persons into various positions in his government.
The new appointees are: Mr Ernest Ezeajuyi (Chief of Staff), Mr Nwora Madiebo (Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), and AVM Ben Chiobi, (Rtd) as Special Adviser on Security.
This came about four days after the governor made his first appointments. The first appointees were: Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu whom he retained as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Chukwulobelu served the immediate past governor, Chief Willie Obiano. Others are: Dr Chukwudi Okoli (Accountant General) and Mr Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour) as the Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.
Soludo had said that he would be sending the list of his Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly this week for confirmation.
