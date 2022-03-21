From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor Prof Charles Soludo announced on Monday the appointment of three more persons into various positions in his administration.

The new appointees are Mr Ernest Ezeajuyi (Chief of Staff), Mr Nwora Madiebo, Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) and AVM Ben Chiobi, (retd) as Special Adviser on Security.

This came about four days after the governor made his first appointments. The first appointees were: Prof Solo Chukwulobelu whom he retained as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Chukwulobelu served the former governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Others are Dr Chukwudi Okoli (Accountant General) and Mr Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour) as the Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.

Soludo had said that he would be sending the list of his Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly this week for confirmation.