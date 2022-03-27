As you read this, he’s barely 11 days in office as Governor of Anambra State. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, a professor of economics and foremost central banker is the newest governor in town. He made history as the only governor who rejected government money to fund his inauguration ceremony. He also had the briefest, least expensive inauguration since 1999.

Everything about his inauguration bore a badge of history. The brevity of the ceremony. The austerity on display as there was not a single room for needless flamboyance. And if truly morning shows the day, it’s safe to say that in Soludo, Anambra has found the real McCoy, the man fit for the moment. Somehow, the state had been lucky at some point with leadership. Especially during the eight fruitful and eventful years of Peter Obi, the man many Nigerians hold in high esteem and wish he could lead the nation.

So, Soludo made history even before ever stepping into his office. Not forgetting the case of two-fighting, a most primitive, banal show of shame ever exhibited in the modern era, not by political thugs and touts, but by two women who ought to embody motherhood, civility and urbanity expected of persons of their gender, class and clout.

Ebelechukwu Osodieme Obiano, wife of now ex-governor (but at the venue, outgoing governor) and Bianca Ojukwu, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain and widow of the late Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu had cast aside the spirit of sisterhood and gracious comportment expected of them, and fought dirty at the event. That guttersnipe display momentarily halted a beautiful show until both women were reined in by security operatives and elders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. While it almost took the shine off the ceremony, it also added to the historical colouration of the Soludo inauguration. The first time a departing governor’s wife had a burst up with the widow of the founder of their party.

Even if I digress, it has to be said that Mrs. Obiano, seen in the viral video as she walked up to Mrs. Ojukwu, was a clear aggressor in this instance. Whatever may have been the cold war between them, Mrs. Obiano ought to have respected all the dignitaries already seated at the venue, including her husband. She did not. She arrived at the venue late. Nothing wrong with that. Nigerian dignitaries are used to doing that to stamp their authority, ensure that all eyes see them and all lower mortals reverence and acknowledge their presence.

Is it not a thing of shame that she and her husband had to leave an event they were supposed to be honoured and accorded all niceties as the First Family that bred and nurtured an incoming First Family? Governor Obiano was forced to cut short his stay at the inauguration ceremony with all the emblem of shame and reproach. He did not deserve such. As a governor who had been acclaimed by his followers to have left behind solid imprints of development, that was not how to sign off.

The comments that trailed Osodieme’s action at an event streamed live on internet via various social media platforms and watched from all over the world portrayed her in the most uncomplimentary mould.

But never. The show of shame should never dim the brightness and radiance of Soludo at the inauguration. Here’s a man on a mission. The only governor in recent memory who shunned festivities for work, opting to resume duties minutes after he was sworn in. Soludo’s veiled reference to that gutter display was not lost on those present and those who watched virtually from around the world. The former CBN governor could not hide his consternation. No polished human could. And he was forced to say that he would run a government of law and order, an obvious shade at the lawlessness that almost aborted his inauguration.

During his campaign, a long tortuous journey to Government House, he was unambiguous about how he wants to run the state. How he would promote local content and encourage indigenous industries by patronizing locally-made goods and services. He has started to make good his promises. The always good-looking Soludo, resplendent in his suit and Victorian attire, has turned the corner. At inauguration, he turned up in his native Akwete attire. And he looked sharp and smart in it.

He had promised to patronize the wholly Nigerian automobile maker next door, the Innoson Motor Vehicles company in Nnewi. He had said that Innoson-branded vehicles would be part of his convoy. And he’s doing just that, scouring the state in IVM SUV as official vehicle. And knowing Soludo and his antecedents, Innoson should be ready because a new sheriff who understands economics and politics of products nationalism is in town. By that, he would be following the path of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who did not only make Innoson vehicles part of his convoy but also bought it for top civil servants in his state. Soludo should consider Innoson vehicles as official vehicles for civil servants in the state. Buy-Nigeria should not only be a mantra for attention-seeking politicians, it should be a way of life in Nigeria. South Koreans buy and use their Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. Japan uses their Toyota, Honda and Nissan among others. Nigeria must begin to buy-Nigeria and use Nigeria.

Right from the venue of the inauguration, Soludo announced the suspension of all revenue collections in the state for one month and outlawed all cash payments to Anambra government in motor parks, roads or anywhere. He branded those who collect revenues in cash as criminals. He hinted strongly at the quest of his government to sanitise Onitsha markets and wean them of touts and acts of brazen thuggery which have over the years rendered shopping at these markets a nightmare not for the fainthearted.

The professor of economics said he would work hard to ensure that foreign direct investments flow into the state. He charged traditional rulers, the clergy and residents of the state to take up active roles in the peace and security of the state; saying, “if you see something, say something and do something.”

Soludo has spoken so much and promised so much. But will he do much? If hindsight is a good teacher, then Soludo will build a new, orderly and prosperous Anambra. In 2004 when he came up with the craziest consolidation idea in Nigeria’s banking history, many mocked the egghead as a bloody theorist whose economic ideas fit only into the plugs of the Bretton Wood institutions. Everything was done to stop him from implementing his crazy idea including 19 threats to his life. But confident is the man who knows the way and can drive the vehicle. He stuck to his gun. The result of his resolve is a stronger banking sector today. This is the context in which it’s safe to say to Anambrarians: congratulations! Your son, your Daniel has come to judgement. He will be ruthless, he will chastise. But it’s for your good. To give Anambra a better tomorrow.

Soludo has promised to build infrastructure, invest in education, healthcare, etc. But his topmost priority should be SECURITY.