Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has submitted list of 20 commissioners for confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

The list of commissioners Daily Sun gathered, dated March 23, 2022, got to the state Assembly on Tuesday.

This came about two weeks after Soludo was sworn in as governor, where he announced that the list would be forwarded to the House within one week of his assumption of office.

The nominees are Ifeatu Chinedu, Ofonze Amucheazi, Ifeanyi Okoma, Chiamaka Nnake, Afam Obidike, Patrick Aghamba, Ifeyinwa Obinabo, Obinna Ugonnadi, Julius Chukwuemeka and Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

Others are Paul Nwosu, Foster Ihejiofor, Patricia Igwebuike, Felix Odimegwu, Chikodi Anara, Chika Ifemeje, Collins Nwabunwanne, Donatus Onyeji, Anthony Ifeanya and Paulinus Onyeaka.