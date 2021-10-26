National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has chided some elements dragging the name of Prof. Charles Soludo, the APGA governorship candidate into religious denominational politics in Anambra.

Obigwe while reacting to a statement that reportedly said Soludo declared “Anambra as a Catholic State while Anglicans and Protestants were infidels”, said such statement was a childish blackmail and cooked up lie from the pit of hell.

He said some mischievous elements and propagandists fabricated such tissue of lies against Soludo in order to use it to strain his relationship with religious leaders but they have failed woefully in their plot.

He challenged anybody claiming that Soludo made such comment to produce a video evidence of such or the person should bury his head in shame.

“Soludo is too refined to say such thing against Anglicans and Protestants. He holds both the Anglicans and the Protestants in high esteem and cannot make such derogatory comment against them. The opposition has seen that Soludo is stainless and that he is the choice of the whole Anambra people, hence their reason for labouring in vain to give him a bad name to weaken his support base.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“Soludo is not playing religious politics because he knows very well that his candidature received the blessing of all the religious leaders in Anambra State. What actually happened is that the opposition is drowning in the murky waters of Anambra politics and desperately looking for a straw to hang onto for survival”, he said.

While calling on Anglican faithful and protestants to ignore such childish blackmail, Obigwe said no amount of politically motivated blackmail will thwart Soludo’s already foreseen victory in the polls.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .